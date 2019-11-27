The months have flown by for singer Cassie Ventura as she's reached one celebratory milestone after another. It was back in June when she announced to the world that she and her then-boyfriend Alex Fine were expecting their first child. Soon after, she released new songs after remaining silent on the music front and then in August, she rang in her 33rd birthday. Around that time Alex proposed to his expecting love, and then in September, the happy couple tied the knot in a small ceremony in Malibu.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

October saw the pair partying with their closest loved ones for their baby shower and they shared their excitement for the arrival of Baby Fine. Now, according to a social media post made by Cassie on Tuesday, the couple's new arrival is coming up quickly. "In my final days of pregnancy (yes days! Finally! 😆), my mind has been all over the place with thoughts and questions on becoming a first time mom. I’ve personally found comfort in meeting and sharing my experiences with other moms," Cassie wrote.

The singer shared two pictures from a beach photo shoots that brought in comments from her famous friends. Fellow expectant mother Erica Mena told Cassie "You look so perfect"; Fonzworth Bentley said, "I cannot wait to meet this miracle"; and others like Emily B, Misa Hylton, LaurieAnn Gibson, and Angie Beyince all dropped off loving messages. Check out her photos below.