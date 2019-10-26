She said she feels sad for the girl she was two years ago.
There have been many life changes for Cassie Ventura in this last year or so. The singer broke off a 10+ relationship with Diddy, began a new romance with Alex Fine, released new music, announced her pregnancy, and then got married. The whirlwind of events has caused the 33-year-old to become reflective on social media, and she once again took to her Instagram to share a few thoughts about how she's changed in the last two years.
In a late Throwback Thursday photo, Cassie shared an image of herself staring out of a window. "Do you ever come across old pictures of yourself and get blown away by how much you’ve transformed?" she asked. "When I look at pictures it brings me back to the exact place and time where I can literally touch the feelings I was feeling, almost experiencing them all over again with a sense of calm. It’s a form of therapy for me."
"This photo was of me in NY on May 31st, 2017," she continued, before adding that she felt a sort of pity for her former self. "I feel sad for the girl in the picture because I know the personal demons she was battling, but I’m so excited for her growth to come. It’s bittersweet looking at this photo. This is a shout out to everyone on their journey! I’m still on mine and I hope that me sharing can help others know that there is so much joy in recognizing your growth every step of the way." Read her full message and check out a few more recent shots of the singer below