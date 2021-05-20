The last few years have been a whirlwind for Cassie. Her career catapulted after she released her classic hit "Me & U," but she struggled to maintain that steam with her later releases. For the better part of a decade, Cassie was known more for her relationship with Diddy than her work in the studio, but in 2018, Cassie and Combs decided to end their romance after reportedly being together for 11 years. Soon, Cassie resurfaced online boasting about her relationship with Alex Fine, and in 2019, the couple got married and welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Frankie.

At the tail end of 2020, Cassie revealed that she was pregnant yet again, and in a recent interview with Ciara for Level Up Radio on Apple Music, the ladies talked about balancing their professional lives with their growing families. Cassie, who was once naturally a Bad Boy artist, also shared that not only has she parted ways with Diddy personally, but she was able to remove herself professionally, as well.

“I left Bad Boy. I was able to get out of my deal. So now I’m independent,” Cassie reportedly said according to Rap-Up. “So that’s just very different from the start.” She's previously spoken about reigniting her music career but this is a new stage for Cassie. “It’s so different. And I mean, even now I’m just in a different place in my life."

“It’s the place to be, just to own your stuff and just... You could do whatever you want. You could wake up tomorrow and be like, ‘Okay, I want to record four records. And then put them out and it’s mine. And what you going to say?'” That is something that Ciara identifies with because back in 2017, she launched her own brand, Beauty Marks Entertainment, and has been working for herself for some time.

It's unclear if or when Cassie will return to the music scene and it will be interesting to see what sound she goes for after being out of the game for some time.

