This week, Cassie decided to let the world see her growing baby bump, sharing a photo of herself by the beach with a mask over her face. The shot itself was extremely glamorous, reminiscent of something that would be created for a modelling campaign. Cassie is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Alex Fine, who she linked up with weeks after calling off her longtime relationship with Sean Combs. Many of us believed that Diddy and Cassie would spend the rest of their lives together but things changed drastically in 2019 and just a few months after their break-up, Cassie is expecting a baby with another man. She posted yet another gorgeous photo of herself near the water, going fully-nude and covering up her modesty strategically.

The new photo is definitely pretty risqué, showing the singer using her arm and her hair to cover up her chest. As for her bottom half, the star crosses her legs to ensure nobody gets a sneak peek of the goods. She captioned the mermaid-esque photo "Birthday Suit" and some of her famous friends, including La La Anthony, Khloe Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, and others, are all praising her in the comments.

Take a look at the photo here. The couple also announced their engagement today, preparing a beautiful video montage, which you can watch below. Congratulations to Cassie and Alex!