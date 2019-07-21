mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cassie Shares "Speaking Of" Track

Milca P.
July 21, 2019 02:16
Speaking Of
Cassie

Cassie issues another single.


Cassie continues her string of loose drops, returning this week with her "Speaking Of" track. The song arrives as the latest release of her #FreeFridays series and on it, the songstress coolly purrs over the Chris N Teeb-produced backdrop to detail the need for specific attention: "I picture myself on you when I'm not with you/And baby that's all I really wanna do, is be on you."

The trail of releases is all set to lead into Cassie's long-awaited sophomore album if all goes as planned. It will mark the first full-length album from the singer since her 2006 self-titled debut.

"I would say that my creative process has changed since working with a new team," Cassie recently told L'Officiel of the creative process behind her new music. "I feel supported so I make decisions based on what’s best for me. I used to spend the most time overthinking the smallest things and always worrying about how people felt that I neglected how I really felt and what would make me happy. I wasn’t creating from the heart. I’m still making sure that things are well thought out, but I’m doing what makes sense for my life. I’m just a woman coming into my own learning to trust myself. It’s empowering."

Quotable Lyrics

I can cool you off with this water babe, you let me know
Do you want a taste of flavor, baby let's go
We don't have to argue
I don't wanna argue with you
Baby I just wanna heart you

