Baby fever is running through hip hop these days. Ray J and wife Princess Love welcomed Epik Ray Norwood into the world just one week ago, Chris Brown and Ammika Harris can't stop sharing photos of their little on Aeko Brown, and Cassie Ventura and her husband Alex Fine are soaking up time with their first-born child Frankie.

It was a whirlwind of a year for Cassie in 2019 as she got pregnant, engaged, and married within months, but it's obvious that the 33-year-old singer is living the life she always dreamed of having. A month ago, Cassie shared just a sneak peek photo of Baby Frankie with fans, and on Wednesday she returned with a few images from the baby girl's first official photoshoot.

It made sense that Baby Frankie was dressed up as a tiny cowgirl complete with a pink hat, considering her father is a rancher and bull rider. "My greatest Loves. These two girls made me the luckiest man on earth. #TheFines," Alex has written about his growing family. Cassie also shared a video on her Instagram Story of Frankie as she slept. She wrote over the clip, "My whole heart" with Alex tagged. Too cute.