Since giving birth to a beautiful baby girl last December, Cassie has been the poster child for what it means to be a happy new mom as well as newlywed alongside husband Alex Fine. If her latest set of IG flicks are any sign of the future, we'll definitely be seeing her reveling in this happiness for a long time coming.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

We're sure the "Must Be Love" singer couldn't have predicted she'd be a mom herself when attending VH1's Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms event two years ago (seen above), but motherhood sure does fit her to a tee. Posing with her new family of three, Cassie made all 7 million of her Instagram followers let out a collective sigh for just how perfect they look together. Heart emojis and well wishes filled the comments on both pics she decided to share, and we'd have to agree that they sparked a serious feeling of love with these "glam fam" kodak moments. May they continue to flourish and live out their best lives as a young and beautiful new family.

Check out Cassie, Alex Fine and baby Frankie Stone Fine in the set of images below: