Cassie Returns With A Chill New Vibe On "Excuses"

There’s been a surge of new music from Cassie lately that we haven't seen in years. Whether it’s because she’s no longer dating Diddy and off Bad Boy Records is anyone’s guess, but whatever the reason we’re here for it. Following up last week’s “Moments” release, the R&B singer decides to return to the scene today and share a chill new song called “Excuses.”

Take a listen to the Chris N Teeb-produced record and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Learnin' how to say no

Even when you don't understand why

'Cause it's for me

It's not about you even though I feel you want it to be

Not stuck in a maybe

But sure what I want to say

- Cassie