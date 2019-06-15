The world is still reeling from the news that Cassie Ventura is preparing for motherhood with her boyfriend of eight months, Alex Fine. The couple announced the good news on Instagram Thursday, sharing with fans that they're expecting a daughter. "Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗," Cassie wrote. "Love You Always & Forever." On Fine's page, he shared two touching love letters: one for Cassie and the other for their unborn child.

Of course, commenters made jokes at Diddy's expense, but the hip hop mogul shared an image of the couple on his Instagram showing nothing but love for the soon-to-be-parents. He wrote, "Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless ❤️❤️❤️ L O V E." The day after Cassie revealed her baby news, she followed up with an audio clip of a new song titled "Moments." There were rumors earlier this year that the singer had returned to the studio to record new music, so fans were excited to get a taste of what she's been working on.

Other than the brief audio, Cassie didn't offer up much else. The song was uploaded without a caption, and there hasn't been news from her camp on when the single, or an album, can be expected. Check out Cassie's new track and let us know if the "Me & U" singer has a hit on her hands.