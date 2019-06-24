mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cassie "Moments" Featuring The Code Is A Quiet Storm In The Making

June 24, 2019
Cassie re-emerges as The Code's new singing muse.


Cassie has put a definitive end to the growing concern her musical career was kaput. And yet, throughout this relative period of inactivity, Cassie's avant-gardist tendencies would come of age. I say that in deference to Ryan Leslie, the producer/genius behind some of her best work, himself a victim of his own subversive agenda.

Curiously enough, Cassie's self-titled debut remains the only full-length LP in her discography, dating back to 2006. The enigmatic singer/model has made the headlines for just about every reason but said music. Recently she announced her pregnancy to a feller NOT named Diddy, after breaking free of their possessive, albeit loving relationship. Diddy was understandably in need of great comfort of Kim Porter's death.

And yet, this is Cassie's moment, the first as an independent woman and artist. So without further ado, I present to you "Moments" featuring The Code. Worth noting, the song first came about with a slightly differentiated title, as "Moments_Meandyou" off The Code's Mercury Ep - published one month from Today.

Quotable Lyrics:

You got me right when I'm ridin' around
And it's right you give
The way your body's movin', boy
And when the sun hits in your eyes it's a sign you give
To get your body movin', boy.

- Cassie

