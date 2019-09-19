Cassie Made It Bad Boy Official With "Me & U" Remix Ft. Diddy & Yung Joc

Cassie's music career hasn't been the most fruitful. Although she was aligned with one of the most powerful labels in hip-hop, she never got the chance to release another album since her 2006 self-titled debut. Sure, she's released a few mixtapes but in recent times, she's known more as a beacon of hope for women in toxic relationships than she is for music. But nonetheless, she did have bangers in the cut, namely her debut single. "Me & U" which was an immediate success. With production from Ryan Leslie, and the Bad Boy powerhouse behind her, the song went on to become a platinum-selling single.

Following its success, Diddy decided to give it more life with an official Bad Boy remix which featuring himself and Yung Joc. These were the days when Diddy actually hopped on his artists remixes despite no one asking him to. However, his verse at the time was filled with extraordinary flexes that still applies to the way he moves today. Or perhaps even foreshadowed how much wealthier he'd be in the future.

More than just its RIAA certifications, Cassie's "Me & U" is a timeless record. Cassie sultry vocals float over the hypnotic and futuristic production by Ryan Leslie who brings an electronic-influenced element to the R&B production. It was released in 2006 and 13-years later, it's still an anthem. Whether we'll hear Cassie deliver another project in the foreseeable future has yet to be confirmed but she definitely deserves some love for her debut single.

Quotable Lyrics

A step ahead and I'm sittin' on paper

A mogul with street cred of a gangsta

So how you want it? You could get it 'cause I got it

I ride around with your life in my pocket