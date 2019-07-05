Cassie Is "Hungover" By Her Lover's Words On New Single

Cassie is back again with a new single to feed her fans. The songstress recently dropped off "Excuses" and now she's here with another slow tune that has more of an acoustic vibe, dubbed "Hungover." The song is about trusting someone's words and getting all kinds of messed up when finding out they aren't true.

We can't say for sure whether these singles will sit on a full project set to arrive soon or if they're just standalone tracks Cassie feels like she needs to get off her chest. Considering her recent pregnancy announcement with her boyfriend, Alex Fine, Cassie's got a whole new path carved out for her but as we know, she can surely succeed at both being a mother a celebrated R&B singer.

Stream her latest tune and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm only guilty of loving too hard

Lacking on my guard

Thinking it's just a scar

Not knowing though it must've broken when I fell hard

For you, now I'm