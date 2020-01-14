mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cassidy Is Back With "A 100 Clip"

January 13, 2020 20:51
Cassidy is back.


Cassidy was once championed by most hip-hop heads for his penchant for freestyling and dishing out punchlines. However, in the last decade, he's been on a slow decline. He found himself beefing with Meek Mill, entered the realm of battle rapping more seriously -- losing a few battles -- and made a pro-condom track called "Condom Style" over Psy's "Gangnam Style."

Unfortunately, Cassidy took a few L's in the past week, namely in his URL battle against Arsonal which found him getting booed in his hometown. He later shared some of his production skills on social media which was met with mixed reactions by social media. Now, he's back with his latest track, "A 100 Clip" which is self-produced. The rapper continues to flex his bar-heavy style over the production, making it clear that he's still got it.

Quotable Lyrics
Champagne over ice, shrimp scampi over rice
I'm really a willy, you gassed up like a motorbike
So it's like, baby hatin' taking turns now
Turnin' up trying to get deals that I turned down

