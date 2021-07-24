The war of words between Cassidy and Tory Lanez continues after the Rap veteran issues a response. Earlier this week, Cassidy took to Instagram to share a video that showed that over the years, Tory Lanez has been influenced by his style. The back-to-back clips of Lanez and Cassidy's rhymes proved that bars were borrowed—or stolen, depending on who you ask—and later, Lanez admitted that Cassidy was one of his favorite artists. However, Lanez was hit with an onslaught of backlash and returned with another take.

"I guess this is what happens when you try to pay homage," said Lanez. "The first freestyle I shouted ya name out because you did inspire me. The second one I went on YOUR beat. Sh*t is sad how you old n*ggas be mad at the young n*ggas for not showing love then when we do...we get responses like this."



Andrew H. Walker / Staff / Getty Images

That could have been the end, but Cassidy let his feelings be known during a chat with Hip Hop Uncensored.

"I feel disrespected that he feel like just because he [an] artist with some songs out, that him rappin' to my beat is like, I should feel privileged. Like I should feel like he doin' something for me, like I should feel grateful. F*ck outta here," said Cassidy. "N*ggas been rappin' to my beats. I been doin' this sh*t way before you came around. I don't give a f*ck about you rappin' to my beat... Pay homage for real, n*gga. Pay homage for real."

"Pay homage and let n*ggas know I'm the reason why you sound and rap like that. Don't just f*ckin' rap on my beat. And I don't need no f*ckin' shoutouts from n*ggas. I ain't never asked for no shoutouts. I go plenty of relationships and I don't ask n*ggas to shout me out... I don't give a f*ck about none of that, man."

Cassidy added that he has real responsibilities, a family, a company, and "people that I gotta take care of." He reiterated that shoutouts from other artists and rapping over his beats aren't things he necessarily cares about, but he does "give a sh*t about n*ggas stealing my sh*t, running with my sh*t, not giving me the credit." He added that had he not posted the video calling out Lanez, "the majority of people that heard that freestyle wouldn't have even knew he took my sh*t."

The fanbase that has been rocking with Cassidy for years recognized it, but mainstream Rap fans didn't notice. "The average person ain't even know he was taking sh*t. They just thought they liked it. They just giving it the thumbs up and thought he was killin' it 'til they realized he was robbing sh*t."

Check out the clip below and let us know if you agree with Cassidy.