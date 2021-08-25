Cassidy Drops Third Tory Lanez Diss Track "Lullabye"

The feud between Cassidy and Tory Lanez continues. The Philadelphia rapper previously accused Tory of biting his style during a freestyle, though the Canadian rapper insisted he was simply paying tribute. The response didn't suffice and a back-and-forth ensued on wax and social media. And while Tory only fired back on his freestyle over A$AP Rocky's "Ghetto Symphony," Cassidy's back at the "SKAT" rapper's next with a brand new freestyle.

After dropping the 7-minute diss track "Perjury" last week, Cassidy is back with his latest diss track towards Tory, "A Lullabye." Cassidy's three-and-a-half-minute effort puts his punchline prowess in plain sight with effortless multi-syllabic rhyme schemes emphasizing his background in the battle rap arena. Though it does show Cass' ability to adapt to modern production -- a common criticism in his recent releases -- there's a lack of oomph in the record. Cass resorts to petty punchlines targeting Tory's height and hairline that provide a few chuckles. "My gun is too big, you too little to pick it up," animates a hilarious mental image while a more direct attack like, "You young as hell but you look 40" echoes the internet's reaction to Tory's apparent bald patch. Ultimately, it's a rather anti-climatic diss track.

It seems unlikely that we'll hear Tory deliver another response on wax but he did chime in on the record on Instagram. He commented under a post, "He was on YouTube searching like.... 'YOUNG N***A TYPE BEAT.'"

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

I been the truth when I'm in the booth

You not finna shoot when you ride up

I'll get you tied up like a business suit

That diss is cute but you kept it short, like your height yo, it's aight though

Your hair look like it got botox and your face look like it got lipo

