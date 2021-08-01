Cassidy fired off a diss track at Tory Lanez, Sunday, after a week of back-and-forth with the Canadian rapper who used a Cassidy beat in a recent freestyle. Hip Hop Twitter had mixed reactions to the diss track, "Perjury" and argued over who the better rapper is.

"Canada got free healthcare you gonna need some/Its stolen bars in all the records that he done/None of his shit is original, shit pitiful/I was selling records for the game went digital," Cassidy raps in his diss track.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Many users on Twitter praised Cassidy for his bars. One fan argued: "Ppl that say Tory lanez would body Cassidy in a diss song have no idea what they talkin about. Cassidy is cold. Don’t let the fact he don’t do a ton a of mainstream stuff these days get it twisted."

Other felt the track was boring: "He just ruined what has been a great week for hiphop with his boring ass diss track which Tory won't even respond to cos he already addressed him 2years ago. We want more Lupe & Royce."

Check out more responses to the diss track, below.