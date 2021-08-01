Cassidy Claps Back At Tory Lanez On New Diss Track "Perjury"

In a recent freestyle, Tory Lanez came out and rapped over a Cassidy beat, all while interpolating some lyrics as a way to pay homage to the artist. As it turns out, Cassidy didn't like this one bit and called out Tory for jacking his flow and his lyrics. That's when Tory came out and stated that Cassidy shouldn't be offended as it was simply a tribute. Once again, Cassidy felt even more offended, and went on a lengthy rant about how Tory needs to stay in his lane and stop with the theatrics.

"I feel disrespected that he feel like just because he [an] artist with some songs out, that him rappin' to my beat is like, I should feel privileged," Cassidy said. "Like I should feel like he doin' something for me, like I should feel grateful. F*ck outta here," said Cassidy. "N*ggas been rappin' to my beats. I been doin' this sh*t way before you came around. I don't give a f*ck about you rappin' to my beat... Pay homage for real, n*gga. Pay homage for real."

Now, Cassidy has dropped a diss track towards Tory called "Perjury." The track, which can be streamed below, features some of Cassidy's best flows in a while as he takes massive shots at the Toronto artist. Throughout the four-minute runtime, Cassidy exposes Tory for stealing flows and lyrics on the vast majority of his biggest hits, while also making fun of the fact that Tory is from Canada.

Overall, Cassidy has a real beef with Tory, and it will be interesting to see if the artist will respond sometime in the near future. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the diss, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Canada got free healthcare you gonna need some

Its stolen bars in all the records that he done

None of his shit is original, shit pitiful

I was selling records for the game went digital