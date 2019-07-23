Cassidy & Swizz Beatz Connect To "Save The Children" On New Collab Single

Things haven't been the same for Cassidy since 2012 when he decided to remix Psy's "Gangnam Style" as a safe-sex posi anthem, "Condom Style." Shortly after that, he made his return battle rap after going against Dizaster. Now, Cassidy has been revered for his wicked wordplay and abilities as an emcee but his music just hasn't been as poppin' as it once was. But, that's about to change. The rapper recently dropped his project, Numbers, and now, he comes through with a new single with Swizz Beats.

Swizz Beatz and Cassidy are teaming up for a new project titled, The Crook & The Thief that they started teasing a few years ago. Swizz Beatz cooks up a dizzying instrumental while Cassidy goes beast mode for the entire track. Swizz Beatz provides his vocal talents halfway through the track, recalling a time when he saw Cassidy kill a group of guys in a rap battle.

Quotable Lyrics

I made mistakes but not apologetic

Brace yourself, I doubt this metal in your mouth leave your smile corrected

If you want to get violent, whatever

I shoot and make you do the mannequin challenge forever