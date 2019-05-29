Casino Stays "Lowkey" On His Latest Drop

It's been a while since we heard new music from Casino. The rapper's been relatively quiet recently with the exception of a few features but it seems like we could expect something new from him in the near future. 2018 was a highly productive year for the FBG rapper. He came through with his tape, Disrespectful last year which included features from Future, Young Thug, Young Scooter, 21 Savage and more. He then linked up with 550 for 2 Fat N***az: Before We Was Fat. As we anticipate a new project, he returns with his latest single, "Lowkey."

"Lowkey" is a perfect description for Casino's movements as of recent. His new single is a trap banger over a smooth instrumental as he dishes out bars about trapping and flexing.

Quotable Lyrics

Got old money, call it Kilo

Chain on my neck worth a kilo

All white tees like Franchize

Me and Pimp go back to knee-highs