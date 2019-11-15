CashMoneyAP Drops "All I Know" With Rich The Kid & Stunna 4 Vegas

You know when you hear that CashMoneyAP tag at the beginning of a song you're in for something dope. Chances are dancing, downloading and adding the song to your playlist could be involved. Well "All I Know" is no exception. The newly released single is easy listening meets hype. CashMoneyAP's production with Rich The Kid and Stunna 4 Vegas rhyming over the beat is solid artistry combined. Both rappers flow with confidence over the talented producer's musical creation to give listeners some fire before the weekend.

The single artwork gives you an idea of the content of the song with a baddie in a mask throwing up money in the air. Getting money is at the root of the song and well, everything if we're being honest. Listen to the new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Getting to the money cause that's all I know (What)

I can't trust these n****s and they sell my soul (My soul)

Racking up these hunnids they don't never fold (Fold)

N****s they be lying, you already told (Woo)