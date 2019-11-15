mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

CashMoneyAP Drops "All I Know" With Rich The Kid & Stunna 4 Vegas

Arielle London
November 15, 2019 11:44
28 Views
00
1
CoverCover

All I Know
CashMoneyAP Feat. Rich The Kid & Stunna 4 Vegas

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

CashMoneyAP releases new heat with Rich The Kid and Stunna 4 Vegas on the track.


You know when you hear that CashMoneyAP tag at the beginning of a song you're in for something dope. Chances are dancing, downloading and adding the song to your playlist could be involved. Well "All I Know" is no exception. The newly released single is easy listening meets hype. CashMoneyAP's production with Rich The Kid and Stunna 4 Vegas rhyming over the beat is solid artistry combined. Both rappers flow with confidence over the talented producer's musical creation to give listeners some fire before the weekend. 

The single artwork gives you an idea of the content of the song with a baddie in a mask throwing up money in the air. Getting money is at the root of the song and well, everything if we're being honest. Listen to the new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Getting to the money cause that's all I know (What)
I can't trust these n****s and they sell my soul (My soul)
Racking up these hunnids they don't never fold (Fold)
N****s they be lying, you already told (Woo)

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  28
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
CashMoneyAP Rich The Kid Stunna 4 Vegas cashmoneyAP production stunna 4 vegas all i know new song soundcloud
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS CashMoneyAP Drops "All I Know" With Rich The Kid & Stunna 4 Vegas
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject