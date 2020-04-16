Ever since the early release of Tekashi 6ix9ine, granted in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a moral conundrum has plagued both artists and producers alike. To collaborate or not to collaborate with the disgraced rainbow wonder, that is the question. At least, it's the question for CashMoneyAP, multi-platinum producer known for his work with Migos, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Chief Keef, and more. Taking to Twitter, he asked his fellow beatmakers whether the inevitable bag would be worth the implicit abandonment of integrity.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

"Question for producers : would u work with 6ix9ine rn knowing that he’ll do crazy numbers?" he writes, opening the floor and gauging reactions accordingly. Now, we've naturally seen many rappers express a reticence toward locking in with Tekashi, who notoriously acted as an informant against his fellow Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, down to his once-manager Shotti. As such, his reputation has taken an irreparable hit in certain eyes -- though he seems fine with running with the rebrand.

Insofar as CashMoneyAP's question, it stands to reason that there will be plenty of producers lining up to soundtrack 6ix9ine's musical comeback. While he might very well miss out on those A-list placements, the looming possibility of a fat bag will surely be enough to bring no shortage of ambitious instrumentalists out of the wood-work. And what are the consequences, if any, for a producer who simply shrugs and hits send on that Tekashi beat pack instrumental -- is knocking the hustle not a faux-pas in itself?

All things considered, perhaps this is the perfect time to flood 6ix9ine with beats. He'll be looking to hit the ground running, and someone's going to have to step up. The only question is: who will it be?