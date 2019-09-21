Cashmere Cat Flips An XXXTentacion Sample For The Single "Moo"

Cashmere Cat dropped of the EP Princess Catgirl this past week, and the project features some heavy-hitting singles. XXTentacion's "Moonlight" is one of his more popular tracks, and so Cashmere Cat decided to add his own spin to the record. For the single "Moo" Cashmere Cat flips "Moonlight" to create a more dance-happy banger.

Colorful synths and playful piano keys illuminate "Moo," although pieces of the original "Moonlight" do shine through at opportune moments to bring the song together magically. XXXTentacion's pitched cries of "moonlight" punctuate the track sporadically, but just when I was really getting into the record, it ended. Short but sweet, "Moo" is a fun and energetic single.