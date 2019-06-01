After conferring with the Orange County registry, XXL is reporting that Cash Money signee Glokknine was arrested and charged with several counts: possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and illegal firearm possession, etc. According to municipal records, Glokknine, aka Jacquavius Dennard Smith, was booked at exactly 9:19 pm, Friday evening.

Of the 17 separate charges that were added to his dossier, the "possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute" write-up figures to be the most grievous of the bunch. He was also hit with grand theft charge over a presumably stolen weapon they found on his person when they made the arrest last night.

The young Florida rapper was snapped up by Cash Money last August on a multi-album deal. Within a month of signing that contract, Glokknine was arrested on charges that are nearly identical to those he faces today: possession of a concealed weapon, grand theft in the third degree, possession of fewer than 20 grams of marijuana, and carrying a concealed firearm - all subject to "priors" he picked up as a registered offender. His bond was set at $47,000.

Glokknine has been more or less in 2019. In April, he dropped the visuals for "Az-Za." Shortly thereafter he popped up on Plies' latest project The Goat. Although, his most memorable outing may have come no sooner than December when he issued the X-Mas themed project Lil Glokk That Stole Christmas. Not to mention, Glokk is also slated to partake in Blueface's Buss Down Tour this summer.

[Via]