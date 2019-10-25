Cash Money's 9lokknine Drops Off "Mind Of Destruction" Ft. Lil Durk, Rich The Kid & More

9lokkNine has been putting in work for a minute, making him a hit in the streets across America. The rapper returned earlier today with his new project, Mind Of Destruction released through Cash Money Records. Strapped up with sixteen tracks in total, the project includes features from Lil Durk, Asian Doll, Rich The Kid, Woop, KT. RugRat OD, and Bangout.

9lokkNine has been buzzing but he made major waves earlier this year when he teamed up with YNW Melly for "223's" which has since gone platinum. 9lokkNine is definitely gearing up for a huge year ahead fo him.

Peep the tracklist & album below.

Mind of Destruction Track List:

1. Memory Lane

2. Letter To The System

3. In My Ways feat.Lil Durk

4. Pop My Shit feat. RugRat OD

5. Trap Do feat. Rich the Kid

6. No Name feat. Woop & KT

7. Back Off

8. Never Know

9. Extortion

10. Bloodhound

11. Fire Right There feat. Asian Doll

12. Slick Shit

13. Bleed Like Me

14. Timeless feat. Bangout & RugRat OD

15. Don't Play

16. Run On Sentence