Cash Money's 9lokknine Drops Off "Mind Of Destruction" Ft. Lil Durk, Rich The Kid & More

Aron A.
October 25, 2019 16:39
Mind Of Destruction
GlokkNine

9lokkNine returns with his new project ft. Lil Durk, Asian Doll & more


9lokkNine has been putting in work for a minute, making him a hit in the streets across America. The rapper returned earlier today with his new project, Mind Of Destruction released through Cash Money Records. Strapped up with sixteen tracks in total, the project includes features from Lil Durk, Asian Doll, Rich The Kid, Woop, KT. RugRat OD, and Bangout. 

9lokkNine has been buzzing but he made major waves earlier this year when he teamed up with YNW Melly for "223's" which has since gone platinum. 9lokkNine is definitely gearing up for a huge year ahead fo him.

Peep the tracklist & album below. 

Mind of Destruction Track List:

1. Memory Lane
2. Letter To The System
3. In My Ways feat.Lil Durk
4. Pop My Shit feat. RugRat OD
5. Trap Do feat. Rich the Kid
6. No Name feat. Woop & KT
7. Back Off
8. Never Know
9. Extortion
10. Bloodhound
11. Fire Right There feat. Asian Doll
12. Slick Shit
13. Bleed Like Me
14. Timeless feat. Bangout & RugRat OD
15. Don't Play
16. Run On Sentence

