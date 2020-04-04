Cash Money Releases Instrumental Album With Their Biggest Hits

Producers have been receiving their flowers in the past two weeks ever since these IG Live beat battles have been popping up. Boi-1da and Hit-Boy battled online and previewed unreleased heat while we've also seen major songwriters like The-Dream and Sean Garett go toe-to-toe to see who's catalog houses more hits. However, one of the bigger clashes that occurred this past week was Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh. Apparently, it was a firm reminder to some just how many hits each producer has been involved with over their careers.

To capitalize off of the moment, Cash Money's unleashed Cash Money: The Instrumentals featuring the beats to some of their biggest records such as "Back That Azz Up," "Still Fly," "Bling Bling" and others. Needless to say, the majority of the album consists of Mannie Fresh production while The Neptunes "What Happened To That Boy" and T-Mix's "Stuntin' Like My Daddy" also hold spots on the tracklist.