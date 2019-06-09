Casey Veggies Weighs In On Thug Love With The Sweet Track "Candy"

Casey Veggies recently unveiled his project, Organic and the LA-native did not disappoint. As one of Los Angeles' most talented young artists, the 25-year-old continues to make a name for himself in the Hip Hop community. Amidst the project, we find a slew of big names which includes his Californian comrades YG, The Game & Dom Kennedy. Moreover, the rapper also included a spoken word tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle at the end of his project along with an interview wherein Nip discussed the power of investing in assets and real estate. Mac Miller was also mentioned and honored in the meticulous body of work. And of the 10 tracks available in the project, we find the sweet melodic tune "Candy" which features no other than The Game.

In "Candy," Veggies weighs in on hood love and the art of storytelling. The rapper discusses a relationship with a woman who has been a ride or die to him, mostly with him through the ups and downs of his career. The artist reflects on the changes which came with the lifestyle transition and his lady's dedication to him despite his previous mishaps. Furthermore, Game chimes in with his own take on the topic.

Quotable Lyrics

She don't f*ck with thugs, but she f*ck with us

And every time this song come on, she gon' f*ck it up

She feeling shy 'cause I got her throwing up a dub

I'm feeling bad 'cause she stepping in the name of love