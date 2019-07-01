Casey Veggies Supports "Organic" Project With "The Ceiling" Video

Casey Veggies shares new clip.

Toward the beginning of June, Casey Veggies issued his Organic project, his first full-length output in years, and now doubled down with a supporting visual for project standout "The Ceiling."

The homegrown sound of the track is underscored in the clip as Casey keeps the setting in his hometown of Los Angeles, traveling in a Lambo down to The Forum and even including a few shots in front of Nipsey Hussle's most familiar mural.

The video's primary angle gives us a glimpse at Casey in his home, jotting lines and plotting for the future as he encourages listeners to do the same: "As I stare at the ceiling, I'm plotting in my room like, 'Young nigga get out your feelings, get out and go get it'."