Casey Veggies Pours One Out For Mac Miller & Nipsey Hussle On "Organic"

25-year-old Casey Veggies is one of the most talented young artists from Los Angeles. His name is well-known in the hip-hop community but are you aware of the man's story? The people around him have grown to become superstars and Young Veggies knows that he's just at the beginning of his path. The rapper announced his new album Organic this year and ever since, we've been looking forward to today. Enlisting a number of big names for the project, including YG, The Game, Dom Kennedy, and others, Organic has officially arrived.

The first song introduces us to Veggies' truth, going through how he got discovered and what life has been like since then. "Dream$" also includes a spoken word tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the end, featuring an interview the late rapper gave about investing in assets and real estate. Much like how the body of work begins, Casey shows love to another fallen soldier at the end of the album, allowing Mac Miller the chance to speak to us all for the outro.

If you don't know about Casey Veggies, check out his new album below and let us know what you think. What's your favourite song from Organic?

Tracklist:

1. Dream$

2. Awarded

3. The Ceiling

4. Stop Playin (feat. Dom Kennedy)

5. I Came Up (feat. YG, E-40, & Bino Rideaux)

6. Shake Somethin (feat. Kalan.FrFr)

7. Candy (feat. The Game)

8. No Favors

9. Mirage

10. Take It Slow (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)