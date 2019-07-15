mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Casey Veggies Links Back Up With Dom Kennedy For "Stop Playin" Video

Milca P.
July 15, 2019 00:29
Casey & Dom connect for the "Organic" select.

Some weeks removed from the arrival of his latest Organic full-length project, Casey Veggies has returned alongside Dom Kennedy to share a new music video for project collaboration "Stop Playin."

In the clip, the West Coast pairing spar off as Casey lays the foundation for a motif surrounding just how skilled he's come to be, making a call to get his due.

“I for sure know I haven’t gotten my just due in this game," Casey previously told DJBooth. "I put in a lot of work, but I didn’t get the respect I deserve. I got a certain hunger and drive that’s pushing me to get what I deserve in the game. I feel like people have shown me respect, but I haven’t gotten that credit that I for sure deserve.”

