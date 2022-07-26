Casey Veggies Is In His Bag On "Crypto Veggies"

The crypto market is in a volatile space right now. Over the past few months, we've seen the market practically collapse but crypto enthusiasts haven't lost hope just yet. It seems like Casey Veggies just pulled up with an excellent soundtrack for those who've been hoping to see their investments shoot back up.

The rapper slid through with his latest project, Crypto Veggies recently. The project boasts 10 songs in total with appearances from Natalia Shanelle, Yun-A, Nno, Kaidontrap -- who executive produced the album -- Grand Manner, and Freddy Solitary.

Casey Veggies' latest project serves as the official follow-up to 2021's Customized Greatly 5. Prior to that, he linked up with Rockie Fresh for their second joint effort together, Fresh Veggies 2, in 2020.

Check out Casey Veggies' new project below.