mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Casey Veggies Is Back With "Awarded"

Aron A.
May 26, 2019 15:38
1.6K Views
133
4
CoverCover

Awarded
Casey Veggies

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
85% (12)
Rate
Audience Rating
9 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Casey Veggies is back with a new single.


Casey Veggies is getting ready to release a new project in the near future. He's released a ton of music this year already and clearly, he's revving up for a hot summer. At the top of the year, he uploaded his project, Life Changes to all streaming services and more recently, he linked up with Rockie Fresh for their collaborative project, Fresh Veggies. With the rapper's forthcoming project, Organic, on the way, he came through with a new single for his fans.

Casey Veggies is back with some new heat for his fans with his new song and video, "Awarded." The rapper laces his vocals up with auto-tune to deliver a melodic banger over a bouncy beat. It's his first offering off of his forthcoming project and a good sign that his new project will be fire.

Quotable Lyrics
When you get some weight, that's pressure
Diamonds to the face, that's pressure
The hate in your way, that's pressure
I know that they mad I won't let up

Casey Veggies
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  13  3
  4
  1.6K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Casey Veggies
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Casey Veggies Is Back With "Awarded"
133
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject