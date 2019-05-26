Casey Veggies Is Back With "Awarded"

Casey Veggies is getting ready to release a new project in the near future. He's released a ton of music this year already and clearly, he's revving up for a hot summer. At the top of the year, he uploaded his project, Life Changes to all streaming services and more recently, he linked up with Rockie Fresh for their collaborative project, Fresh Veggies. With the rapper's forthcoming project, Organic, on the way, he came through with a new single for his fans.

Casey Veggies is back with some new heat for his fans with his new song and video, "Awarded." The rapper laces his vocals up with auto-tune to deliver a melodic banger over a bouncy beat. It's his first offering off of his forthcoming project and a good sign that his new project will be fire.

Quotable Lyrics

When you get some weight, that's pressure

Diamonds to the face, that's pressure

The hate in your way, that's pressure

I know that they mad I won't let up