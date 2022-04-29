Casey Veggies Drops Off 5-Pack EP, "Since Y'all Forgot" With Dom Kennedy, RJMrLA, & Kalan.FrFr

Casey Veggies has taken some time off from releasing new music in recent months, but today, the California native is back with a super smooth 5-track EP called Since You Forgot, on which he reminds his fans just how talented he really is.

On two titles – "Kick Doe Freestyle" and "Backend" – the 28-year-old rides the beat solo, but for the project's three other tracks, he recruited some other artists to help him out.

First, we hear from Dom Kennedy on the previously released "Royalty," followed by an appearance from RJMrLA on "Cullinan," and finally, "Good Dope" with Kalan.FrFr.

Last year, Veggies dropped off CG5, the fifth installment of his Customized Greatly series, which was well-received from fans, although many have been anxiously waiting to hear what the "Can I Live" hitmaker has been cooking up during his time off.

Other hot projects that arrived this New Music Friday include Future's I Never Liked You, Kehlani's blue water road, Action Bronson's Cocodrillo Turbo, and Money Man's Whale Games, just to name a few. Which one is your favourite? Let us know below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop updates.

Tracklist:

1. Royalty (feat. DOM KENNEDY)

2. Cullinan (feat. RJMrLA)

3. Kick Doe Freestyle

4. Good Dope (feat. Kalan.FrFr)

5. Backend