Casey Veggies & Rockie Fresh Dial In On "Made For It"

Aron A.
June 29, 2020 21:02
Made For It
Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies

Rockie Fresh and Casey Veggies are back with another one.


Rockie Fresh and Casey Veggies have an exquisite track record together. Fresh Veggies united to forces of the blog era together for their own fly concoction. The two are now readying a sequel to the project which they began teasing a few weeks back with the release of "Demeanor" ft. Curren$y.

The pair returned with their second single off of the project over the weekend titled, "Made For It." The two rappers connect over a hard-hitting instrumental cooked up by Bizness Boi with effortless swagger. Rockie Fresh and Casey Veggies showcase their versatile flow while detailing the hustle of being a rapper from studio nights to the road life. 

It's another promising effort from the two rappers. Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh will be unveiling the release date and cover art for Fresh Veggies 2 tomorrow.

Quotable Lyrics
We gon get more, we gon' get more
Then we gon' double right back and get more
I swear changin' hoes is really annoying
I just made 100 thousand on tour

Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies
