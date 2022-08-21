Casey Affleck appears unlikely to be attending his brother, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding, after the actor was spotted in Los Angeles picking up coffee from a Starbucks on Saturday morning. Ben and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding is scheduled to be held in Georgia over the weekend.

“Why aren’t you in Georgia right now, man?” a member of the paparazzi asked Casey according to Page Six.

He seems to respond, “I have other things.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

While it's unclear why Casey won't be attending, the brothers seem to have maintained a supportive relationship over the years.

As for who will be in attendance at the ceremony, Ben's Good Will Hunting co-star and longtime friend, Matt Damon, as well as Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, and many more were all seen arriving in Georgia on Saturday.

The event will technically be the second wedding ceremony for Ben and Lopez, as the two were officially wed in Las Vegas, last month.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in a post from the time. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

Ben and Lopez originally dated from 2002 to 2004 and even got engaged; however, the marriage was called off and the two went their separate ways until reconciling in April 2021.

