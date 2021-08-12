It has been eight months since Casanova turned himself over to federal authorities and his wife has continued to hold him down while he is on the inside. The rapper was one of 18 named in an indictment against alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation, a crew that federal authorities say are a street gang operating in the tri-state area. They have been tacked with charges relating to drug trafficking, weapons, and acts of violence, but Casanova has continued to maintain his innocence.

Throughout the duration of his incarceration, Corbett has turned to social media to share her grief with not having her husband with her while airing out her grievances with so-called friends who turned their backs once times got hard. Recently, she posted a video of herself as she joked about breaking into the prison to see her man.

In the clip, Corbett is wearing an orange jumpsuit while sporting a drawn-on goatee. "When they lock your man up so you show up as an inmate so you can be his bunkie," text over the video read. In the caption, she added, "At this point I need to see my man by any means @bigcasanova_2x I miss you."

Many of her friends jumped in her comments with kind words while others praised her for keeping the rapper at the forefront of her social media posts. Check it out below.