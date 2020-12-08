There are a few people in hip-hop who are definitely working with the feds. We can certainly count on Tekashi 6ix9ine being among those but for years, there have also been whispers that DJ Vlad has also cooperated with the authorities to help get rappers locked up. Vlad has denied this, though he has also joked about it on a few occasions. Namely when he interviewed Lil Baby and brought up the fight the rapper had behind bars.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Vlad TV's interviews with Casanova that detailed the rapper's previous convictions have been used against him in his recent federal indictment. Per InnerCityPress, the media outlet that heavily covered Tekashi 6ix9ine's case, Casanova's admission of violence inside of prison facilities have been used to have him indicted.

"In public interviews, he has admitted to stabbing inmates while incarcerated on those charges. And the Government has recovered photos from his iCloud account of several firearms, demonstrating his continued access to weapons. In addition to publicly promoting the gang and glorifying its activies, Senior is also a drug supplier for Gorilla Stone."

Anyone who's followed his career is familiar with the Vlad TV interviews where Casanova explained alleged acts of violence within the prison facility, as well as his status within Brooklyn.

Plenty of people were not happy with the news, turning Vlad into the top trend on Twitter. Needless to say, Twitter is urging rappers to skip out on doing press runs with DJ Vlad.

