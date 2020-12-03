Casanova is in danger of being locked up for the rest of his life, facing serious charges with regards to the takedown of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. The 34-year-old is accused of racketeering and drug trafficking, as well as several charges pertaining to firearms.

Last night, Cas gave himself up, surrendering to authorities after seventeen of his alleged comrades were taken into custody.

Swaggy Jazzy, the rapper's longtime girlfriend, is speaking out after going through what she says was one of the hardest nights of her life, saying goodbye to her man for potentially a very long time.

"Last night was the longest, worst, emotional ride of my life riding with my husband to surrender hisself knowing what he’s up against," said Jazzy, real name Jasmere Corbett. "I just wanted to hold him in my arms and scratch is back (like he loves me to do) forever at that moment but He’s the strongest man I know and one thing about Cas is he dont run from his problems he faces them like a man. We gon get through this. Don’t believe everything you see!"

The video attached shows Casanova moments before heading into the precinct to surrender. He says his goodbyes to Swaggy Jazzy, tells her he loves her "like a cooked meal", and stays in good spirits.

"My husband is innocent until proven guilty always remember that and we’re gonna fight for his freedom," added Jazzy. "I love you baby me and Cassie got you like you had us and I’m still repping 2x2thedeath."

Free Cas.