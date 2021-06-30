Indicted with a RICO case, a friend of the New York rapper, Casanova, is currently facing the death penalty. Brandon "Stacks" Soto was charged with racketeering on December 1st of this past year, alongside 18 other members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.

The members have been accused of murder, drug dealing, shootings, gun-running in a handful of states, running from New York down to Miami. The rapper himself is currently behind bars without bond due to racketeering conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, possession of a firearm and aiding and abetting. Though in jail, Casanova remains partially active on social media, and has had alot to say about the poor conditions he's been under, not to mention the lack of assistance he's earned from any of his closest allies.

According to All Hip Hop, prosecutors say that Soto was involved in the murder of Jalani Jones, a 15-year-old, this past September. Based on messages from his Instagram, investigators claim they detail his hand in planning the murder.

On the night of September 21, Soto was spotted driving to Brooklyn on a surveillance camera with the shooter who remains unidentified. Cops ultimately found the car following the shooting, put it in their police lot, although it was later said to be stolen from the lot by members of Gorilla Stone.

At the moment, Soto's public defender, Kenneth Montgomery, is also set to represent Ronald Washington, a man accused of being part of Jam Master Jay's murder back in 2002. Washington and Karl Jordan, his co-defendant, are also said to be eligible for the death penalty.

