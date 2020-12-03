Casanova maintains his innocence after surrendering to authorities with regards to the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang takedown, which has him charged with racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking, and more. The Brooklyn-based rapper recorded a video for his fans, friends, and family before turning himself in, realizing that his charges are very serious and offering a warning to other rappers.

With Casanova facing life in prison should he be convicted of his harshest charges, the 34-year-old insisted that he is an innocent man in a new video.

"As you already know, I'm facing serious charges right now," says Casanova in the video, shared by his homie Brash 2X. "But I'm innocent. That's one. Two, I've been fighting my whole life so I'll get through this. Just understand how they could get you jammed up -- you don't know nobody, you ain't got nothing to do with nothin', they can still get you jammed up. Rappers, we are a target. Just be careful out there, watch who you associate with, watch who you bring around. I'll see y'all soon, god willing."

From Casanova's tone in this video, it sounds like he definitely knows he's found himself in a really tough position. Hopefully, he can manage to prove his innocence and continue his music career. We're all rooting for him.

Brash 2X, Cas' friend, shared the following words for the rapper:

"DAMN BRO.. IM LOST FOR WORDS. I THOUGHT I TOOK DAT TIME FOR US AND WENT TO DA FEDS SO U WOULD NEVER HAVE TO GO THRU DIS. WISH I COULD DO THE SAME AGAIN.. THEY WANTED U THEN AND STILL WANT U NOW.. AND ALL WE TRYNNA TO DO IS LIVE.. ITS SAD."

Read his full message above. Free Casanova.