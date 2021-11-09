As Casanova continues to fight for his freedom, the rapper remains steadfast in his innocence. We have received occasional updates from Casanova via his manager as he remains incarcerated on federal charges. Authorities have alleged that Casanova is a member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang, something that he has denied.

We're quickly approaching the one-year mark since Casanova turned himself over to the authorities, and recently, he shared a message to those who think that they're living "gangsta" lifestyles.



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

Casanova's manager shared a video of the rapper during his prior trip to Africa. In it, Casanova speaks about being on parole and turning his life around, and how amazed he was to be visiting the continent despite the struggles he had gone through.

In the caption, he addressed his present circumstance and suggested that it seems grim. "MIGHT DIE IN HERE BUT ALWAYS REMEMBER WHATS 'GANGSTA' CAUSE THIS JAIL SH*T AINT 'GANGSTA”' AT ALL â¼ï¸HOPE YOU YOUNG N*GGAS BEAT THE ODDSâ¼ï¸ #FREECASANOVA This message has been posted by the manager of Casanova on behalf of Casanova."

A little over a week ago, Casanova sent out an impassioned plea to his influential friends, asking them for help. He has maintained since the beginning of his incarceration that people he considered friends have abandoned him in his time of need.