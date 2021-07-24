He may be behind bars, but that doesn't mean Casanova won't go all out for his wife's birthday. In December 2020, Casanova surrendered to federal authorities after he was charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and firearms possession. The rapper has denied the allegations and issued a warning to his peers, telling them that they are a target and should move carefully because the authorities are watching closely.

The rapper's wife, Jasmere Corbett, has repeatedly vocalized her dedication to her man, even taking to social media to call out the so-called friends who promised to be there for Casanova but mysteriously disappeared when things got tough. Casanova's current legal troubles aren't enough to keep him from spoiling Corbett, and she shared a few of her birthday shenanigans, courtesy of the rapper.

It seems that Casanova planned a full week of fun activities for his wife and kicked things off with an intimate dinner with friends and family. Of course, luxury gifts were bestowed to the birthday girl before the crew partied the night away at a club. Corbett even shared a clip from her birthday last year when Casanova celebrated his leading lady as a free man.

"I didn't want to do nothing for my birthday and my man still planned me a surprise dinner yesterday," Corbett wrote on her Instagram Story. "And today he booked 10 flights for me and my friends 3 suite's and a yacht all from in jail lol I still got the realest n*gga out here! Free @bigcasanova_2x You n*ggas could NEVER! [finger peace sign emoji][red X emoji]."

