Casanova Throws On Boxing Gloves On "Forged In Steel"

Aron A.
May 28, 2019 15:12
Forged In Steel
Casanova

Casanova's contribution to the soundtrack for Meek Mill's "40 Days: Joshua-Ruiz" is here.


Meek Mill and Roc Nation are teaming up to produce the docuseries, 40 Days: Joshua-Ruiz which explores the days leading up the big boxing match. Of course, with Roc Nation behind it, they had to get a few artists on the roster to contribute to the soundtrack. Casanova debuted his new song, "Forged In Steel" earlier today which is included on the OST. The rapper delivers aggressive, boxing-centric bars which make Cas like more of a boxer in addition to looking like one.

"Boxing and music are very similar. They both give you a voice to express the anger you feel, without getting in trouble for it," he told the Billboard about the song. "I hope that doesn’t go over y’all heads!"

The song dropped earlier today along with the first episode of 40 Days: Joshua-Ruiz which includes Cas' new song at the top of the track.

Quotable Lyrics
They try and hit me but they can't
So I counter with power and put his body in a slant
'Cause right after the face off, I'mma knock his face off
That zero on record, I'll erase off

