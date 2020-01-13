Casanova Tags Fivio Foreign & Smoove L On "Demons & Devils"

With the rise of Brooklyn drill right now, it appears as though Casanova is dabbling in the budding subgenre. The rapper, who recently released Behind These Scars towards the end of 2019, is back with some more heat for the streets. Teaming up with rising Brooklyn stars Fivio Foreign and Smoove L, the rapper came through with "Devils & Demons." Casanova brings that aggression that he always does over a bouncy drill beat. While Cas holds down the first verse, the song highlights the talents of Fivio Foreign, who's hook game on this is A1, and Smoove L.

Fivio Foreign's been growing in prominence in the past few months. "Big Drip" received an unofficial remix with Tory Lanez who undoubtedly boosted its popularity, although it was already a major banger beforehand.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Demons, devils, shooters, I got several

Watch, diamond, bezel (aye, aye, aye)

She dig me with no shovel

Can't touch this, n***a it's levels