Brooklyn rapper Casanova was arrested on racketeering charges near the end of 2020 alongside seventeen others and he believes that, had the right people looked into his case, he would not still be sitting behind bars right now.

The 35-year-old rapper remains optimistic as he hopes to be released from jail soon after being accused of participating in criminal activities organized by the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation, a division of the Bloods gang. The Roc Nation-signed rapper has been keeping his fans updated on his situation via messages sent through social media from his management team. In the latest post, Cas claims that had the right people studied his case, he would be back home celebrating the new year with his family.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"IF ONE OF THE HIGHER UPS REALLY MADE SOMEONE LOOK INTO MY CASE I WOULD BE HOME RIGHT NOW," wrote the rapper on his Instagram page.

Some of the artist's fans believe that this could be a dig at JAY-Z, who runs Roc Nation, where Cas is signed. Hov previously had a hand in bringing attention to Meek Mill's case. Recently, he also started fighting for one of his fans, who has been locked up for thirteen years on a twenty-year sentence for a weed charge.

Do you think Casanova will come home this year?



Screenshot via @bigcasanova_2x on Instagram