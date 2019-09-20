Casanova Releases Vulnerable Single "Stay Wit It" From His Forthcoming Project "Behind These Scars"

If you ask Casanova, his forthcoming project is undoubtedly one of the most introspective bodies of work in his discography to date. Every time Casanova spits a verse listeners can hear Brooklyn dripping from every line, and on his next album Behind These Scars, the New York native is opening up in ways he's never done before.

"It’s no secret that I’ve been through a lot. This body of work will invite you into my world," Casanova wrote on social media as he announced his latest single "Stay Wit It" and the release date of his record. "My life. My pain. It’s my most vulnerable body of work. I invite you to listen to the story BEHIND THESE SCARS. October 11th. Pre-order available at midnight with my latest track, 'Stay Wit It' trust me I’m gonna make all my listeners proud."

As you listen to "Stay Wit It," be prepared to walk down Casanova's lane, in Casanova's shoes. He manages to express angst and pain with a hint of fear all at once as he draws listeners in to see the world from his perspective. Give it a few spins and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I gotta keep it a buck

I gotta keep it tucked

Cops lockin' n*ggas up

But I don't give a f*ck

When they shoot you gotta duck

And bulletproof the truck

'Cause it feels like real n*ggas is running out of luck