To coincide with the release of his new single “Stay Wit It,” Brooklyn rapper Casanova decided to make his forthcoming album, Behind These Scars, available for pre-order on iTunes today. With that happening, the project’s official tracklist was unveiled, along with its release date.

Dropping October 11, Behind These Scars will contain 10 tracks in total and feature guest appearances from Young Thug, Gunna, Chris Brown, Fabolous, Giggs and Kaycyy Pluto. It will be led by the previously heard singles “Coming Home” & "So Brooklyn," the latter of which features Fab.

"It’s no secret that I’ve been through a lot. This body of work will invite you into my world," Casanova said on social media last night. "My life. My pain. It’s my most vulnerable body of work. I invite you to listen to the story BEHIND THESE SCARS. October 11th. Pre-order available at midnight with my latest track, 'Stay Wit It' trust me I’m gonna make all my listeners proud."

Check out the official tracklist (below) and be sure to revisit his new single here if you haven't done so already. Pre-order’s available now on iTunes.