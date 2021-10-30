We're quickly approaching the one-year anniversary of when Casanova was hit with federal charges. The rapper has been accused of being a part of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation and is facing several charges related to alleged racketeering and gang-related activities. From the onset, Casanova has denied the allegations against him and he has often updated the public about how he has been handling things behind bars.

Both Casanova and his wife have also taken to social media to call out fake friends who have left the rapper high and dry in his time of need, and this week, the rapper surfaced once again. This time, the message was delivered through his manager and it shows Casanova pleading for help with his case.



JC Olivera / Stringer / Getty Images

"This is a public service announcement to all my fans and very important friends. I’ve been incarcerated for almost one year now, exhausted all remedies and spent a significant amount of money on legal fees to prove my innocence," he wrote.

The charges against me are false,they don’t represent or reflect the person that I am. They are simply using my past criminal history to crucify me in court. I’m the same individual that went to city hall and housing projects with @ericadamsfornyc to speak to children and explain to them how shootings and gun violence isn’t the way of life.I’ve visited shelters to feed the people in need all around the world including Africa, donated to back to school drives and not one of my good deeds are mentioned or acknowledged. I’m calling on all the great people with meaningful and powerful voices to help me with this matter. Any help provided will be a blessing, because I feel defeated one’s past shouldn’t be the reason why you can’t be afforded a successful future.

Casanova added that his past, especially if he has already served his time for those indiscretions, should not be used against him. "In legal terms that’s considered double jeopardy." Check out his post below.