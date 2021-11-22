Casanova has pleaded not guilty in his ongoing attempted murder case.

The case stems from an altercation Casanova and Jarrett “Jayecee” Crisler had with a member of the Crips outside of King of Diamonds on October 24th, 2020. The Crip had taken offense to gang signs being used by Cas and Crisler. After the situation escalated, Crisler allegedly pulled his gun and shot the gang member and his associate.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

AllHipHop reports that Crisler is in the process of working out a plea deal with prosecutors.

In a recent statement on Instagram, Casanova pleaded with his followers to believe that he is innocent.

He wrote: "I’m the same individual that went to city hall and housing projects with @ericadamsfornyc to speak to children and explain to them how shootings and gun violence isn’t the way of life. I’ve visited shelters to feed the people in need all around the world including Africa, donated to back to school drives and not one of my good deeds are mentioned or acknowledged. I’m calling on all the great people with meaningful and powerful voices to help me with this matter. Any help provided will be a blessing, because I feel defeated one’s past shouldn’t be the reason why you can’t be afforded a successful future."





