Casanova was having himself a solid run in New York before he got caught up in drug and racketeering charges back in 2020. In fact, Casanova was arrested by police and since that time, he has been locked up. Interestingly enough, Casanova has been able to release updates from prison on social media, but he has remained quiet as of late due to the fact that he had a big decision coming up.

Today, Casanova was given the option to plead guilty or not guilty in his RICO case. According to DJ Akademiks, Casanova decided to plead guilty to the charges, which means the artist will most likely be headed to jail. As per his lawyer, attempted murder charges have been dropped which is certainly one piece of good news for the artist.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Motown Records

As for the sentencing, the timeframe has quite a large range. On the short end of things, Cas could be going to prison for five years. However, he could also go to prison for 60 years depending on the severity of the charges. Typically, a guilty plea leads to a lesser sentence, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the hip-hop world.