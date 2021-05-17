Last December, popular New York rapper Casanova turned himself in after being hit with racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking, and other charges during the takedown of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. Prior to surrendering, he posted a video that maintained his innocence and ensured that he'd fight the case and be back out soon.

Fast forward to May 2021, and Casanova is still behind bars. In February, the Behind These Scars rapper has been vocal about the diminished support that he has received since being in jail, and unfortunately, his most recent update shows that not much has changed.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Weeks after sharing a sweet video of his wife performing a heartfelt freestyle that advocates for his release, Casanova has returned to Twitter to give his fans an update. According to the "So Brooklyn" rapper, however, things haven't been looking too good in regard to support from his allies.

"SOME PEOPLE THAT I THOUGHT LOVED ME, ONLY NEEDED ME," Casanova writes, touching on his epiphany that some of his closest friends only aligned themselves with the New York rapper for their own benefit. He then continues by revealing that he has taken note, saying, "I GET IT NOW. I WON"T LET THAT GO OVER MY HEAD."

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Casanova's legal battle.